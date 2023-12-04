Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sittner & Nelson LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,077. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

