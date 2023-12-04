Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 323,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 242,842 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 55,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,903,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,603,000 after buying an additional 138,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,856,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,543,500. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

