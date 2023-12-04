The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,201. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

