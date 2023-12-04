Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 546 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

