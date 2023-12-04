Sittner & Nelson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,399. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

