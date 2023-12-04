Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.8% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.87. The company had a trading volume of 287,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,372. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.85 and a 200 day moving average of $445.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

