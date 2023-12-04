Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $6.42 on Monday, reaching $488.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,724. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $553.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

