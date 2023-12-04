Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.82. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

