Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8 %

PFE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,802,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,874,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

