ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 792.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.56. 951,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

