Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.57. 7,993,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,604,607. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

