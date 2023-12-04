iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,771. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

