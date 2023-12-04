Westchester Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.62. 1,592,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,746. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
