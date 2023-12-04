WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $7.85 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,700. The firm has a market cap of $314.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

