Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.81 on Monday, reaching $385.13. 25,527,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,995,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average of $366.96. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

