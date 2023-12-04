Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 63 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after buying an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.88. 820,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $254.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

