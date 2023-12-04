Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

