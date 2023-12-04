Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $13.84 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

