SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $164.32 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.