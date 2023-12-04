Lbp Am Sa Has $37.40 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.75. 10,577,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,539,953. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

