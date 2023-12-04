American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock worth $1,459,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

