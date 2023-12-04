Mendel Money Management Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

ACN stock traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $334.95. 783,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.24 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $338.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.