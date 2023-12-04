Union Savings Bank Takes $1.92 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,981,979. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

