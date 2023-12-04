Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 2,527 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

