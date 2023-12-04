Chanos & Co LP Sells 2,175 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Chanos & Co LP reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Chanos & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chanos & Co LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIL. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 325,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $91.45. 2,951,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.