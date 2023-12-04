Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

