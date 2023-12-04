Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,814 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

