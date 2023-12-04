Westchester Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

