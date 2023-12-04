Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $2,921,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 114.2% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.76. 278,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,277. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

