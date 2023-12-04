Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,770. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

