Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 210,389 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $225,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.73. 3,863,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,507. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

