Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.23. 705,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

