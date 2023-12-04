Durable Capital Partners LP Has $351.69 Million Stock Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088,150 shares during the period. Abcam comprises approximately 3.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 6.27% of Abcam worth $351,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abcam by 145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 203,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abcam by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after buying an additional 697,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abcam by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after buying an additional 1,882,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.98. 1,921,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. SVB Securities cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

