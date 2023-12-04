Lbp Am Sa Has $34.41 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $541,253,000 after buying an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $5,286,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $80.10. 1,125,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
