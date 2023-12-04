WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 61,406 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,533. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

