Sittner & Nelson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

