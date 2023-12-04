Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 17,839 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.07. 258,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,442. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

