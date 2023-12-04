Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,099 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 2.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Sun Communities worth $107,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

