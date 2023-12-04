Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 11,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 792.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,691. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

