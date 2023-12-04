Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Holdings Boosted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.51. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.16 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

