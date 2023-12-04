Sourcerock Group LLC Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sourcerock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 816,189 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 2.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,590. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

