Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,421,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,557 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 625,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,385. The stock has a market cap of $406.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

