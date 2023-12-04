iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after acquiring an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,445. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

