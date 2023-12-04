Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $262.89. The stock had a trading volume of 357,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.