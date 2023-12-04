Portolan Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,973 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 3,225,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,982,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

