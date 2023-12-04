Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 796 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of META stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.16. 10,607,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,781,861. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $820.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.06.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

