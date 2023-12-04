Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 5,415 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 286,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,811,000 after purchasing an additional 275,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.