The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,226.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after acquiring an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after acquiring an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.95. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $285.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

