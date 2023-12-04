Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $465.26. 73,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.33 and its 200 day moving average is $436.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

