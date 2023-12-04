Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $29.29 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 38,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.75. 60,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.